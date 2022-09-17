Rockets Hit Military Base Hosting US Forces Northern Syria

Islam Times - Several rockets were fired Saturday night in the vicinity of the Shaddadi military base, northern Syria, the largest base where US forces are stationed in the country.

Details of the attack on the base – located in the al-Shaddadi city 55 kilometers south of Al-Hasakah in the northeastern corner of Syria - have not yet been reported.However, Syrian news agency SANA quoted local sources as saying that several rockets targeted “the illegal US occupation base,” one of which fell inside the base, claiming that loud explosions were heard by the people of the city and the surrounding areas and smoke plumes were billowing from the base.No group has claimed responsibility for the Saturday night attack.Wednesday, the media reported the explosion in the "Al-Omar" oil field in the east of Deir Ezzor, where it is occupied by the US forces.The US is the main sponsor of terrorists in Syria.The crisis in Syria has started in 2011 with the massive invasion of terrorist groups supported by Saudi Arabia, the US, and their allies to change the equations of the region in favor of the Zionist regime.