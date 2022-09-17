US Reluctant to Provide Longer-Range Missiles to Ukraine

Islam Times - A report by tan American media has said that the Unite military leaders are reluctant to provide longer-range missiles to Ukraine for fear of Russi's reaction.

Senior U.S. military leaders have advised the White House against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine over fears it could provoke a wider war with Russia, officials said, according to NBC News on Saturday.Defense officials who have advised against supplying Ukraine with the longer-range missiles, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs), have voiced concerns that the missiles could be used against targets inside Russian territory and potentially set off a wider war with Russia, the officials told NBC News.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday warned the United States against providing such a weapon to Ukraine, calling it a “red line.”“If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line, and will become a direct party to the conflict,” Zakharova said.The Biden administration on Thursday announced another major package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $600 million, including artillery rounds, mines and more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. But the aid does not include the ATACMs, which have a longer range than the artillery and rocket systems delivered to Ukraine so far.A number of lawmakers from both parties support Ukraine’s request for the missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers or about 185 miles. But the Biden administration said last month that Ukraine does not need the longer-range ATACMs, saying that other shorter-range rockets and missiles have proven effective against Russian forces.