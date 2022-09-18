NATO Planned Bloc’s Expansion Near Russia’s Borders Years Ago

Islam Times - The head of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated on Saturday that NATO began planning its expansion near Russia’s borders several years ago.

Earlier on Saturday, the NATO Military Committee met in Estonia, where Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli outlined to NATO member countries his strategic considerations for NATO's efforts on the eastern flank, among other things."We're talking about the biggest overhaul of our military structures since 1949. The planning for that started several years ago, but now we're implementing it," Bauer said at a press conference.NATO leaders agreed on a plan for a significant build-up of the alliance's forces at the end of June, on the eastern flank by 2023, amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.The alliance revealed plans to increase the number of prepared forces on the eastern flank to more than 300,000 soldiers in the near future. In addition, it intends to increase the composition of combat groups to the brigade level.Moreover, NATO countries pledged to increase defense spending.