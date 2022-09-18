US Planning Attack on Civilians to Blame Syrian Army: Russia

Islam Times - According to warnings relayed by Russia’s Defense Ministry, US-supported militants are in the works of carrying out a false-flag attack against civilians in the strategic Al-Tanf region, located near the borders of Iraq and Jordan, to incriminate Syrian government forces.

Deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov, stated via a RIA Novosti report that the center received intel regarding members of the Maghawir Al-Thawra terrorist group who are readying to launch an attack that would point the blame on Syrian army troops for indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas.The report added that the US military are intending to intensify the presence of Maghawir Al-Thawra terrorists and allied Takfiris, with the aim of deploying them to areas in the Northern and Eastern parts of Syria under the control of the militants from the US-supported so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Northeastern Syria has long been a hotspot for US military force presence, but the Pentagon claims that the deployment is meant to prevent the oilfields from falling into the hands of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS)., although it is the US looting the oil and smuggling it into its occupation bases in Iraq. Damascus classifies the deployment as a means to get their hands on Syria’s natural resources which former US President Donald Trump himself admitted during his presidential term.