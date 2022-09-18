0
Sunday 18 September 2022 - 21:46

Israeli UAV Downed in Nablus, West Bank

Palestinian resistance forces targeted a UAV of the Israeli regime over the “Balata camp” east of Nablus city, Palestine Al-Youm TV Network reported.

The Israeli regime has recently announced that it would resort to drone attacks because of its inability to face the massive resistance of Palestinian resistance forces in the occupied territories.

Palestinian resistance forces again targeted the “Al Jumla” Checkpoint north of Jenin with an improvised explosive device.

This center also witnessed an exchange of fire between Palestinian resistance forces and Zionist soldiers last week, during which a Zionist officer was killed.
