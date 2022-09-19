0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 07:50

‘Israeli’ General: Sayyed Nasrallah Biggest Threat To ‘Israeli’ Military

Story Code : 1015099
‘Israeli’ General: Sayyed Nasrallah Biggest Threat To ‘Israeli’ Military
[Sayyed] Nasrallah constitutes the biggest threat to the ‘Israeli’ security and military establishment since the collapse of the regular armies in the region, Hebrew media cited a retired ‘Israeli’ brigadier general as saying on Sunday.

[Sayyed] Nasrallah "mostly constitutes the most major threat to the army and the military and security establishments since the collapse of the regional regular armies, therefore monitoring him, his character, and his behavior have long been among the priorities of major officers, and of course, for me personally," ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 broadcaster quoted the former head of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces' Operations Directorate, ‘Israel’ Ziv.

"It is an utmost priority that Nasrallah always be taken seriously. In general, he sticks to his words. You will never understand his intentions, but this person in general, his nature and his actions go hand in hand," Ziv said, as quoted by the ‘Israeli’ broadcaster.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022