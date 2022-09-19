0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 07:55

Kyrgyzstan: Death Toll over Border Violence with Tajikistan nears 100

Story Code : 1015102
Kyrgyzstan: Death Toll over Border Violence with Tajikistan nears 100
Both the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal. The situation on the contested border between the two Central Asian neighbors was, however, calm on Sunday afternoon, according to Kyrgyz authorities.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday nearly 100 people had died in their border conflict, as a fragile ceasefire between the Central Asian nations extended into a second day and their mutual ally Russia urged a de-escalation.

Clashes regularly erupt between the two former Soviet republics, as around half of their 970-kilometer (600-mile) border is still to be demarcated.

Kyrgyz authorities on September 18 said 59 of its citizens had been killed after days of shooting along the border with Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan said at least 35 on its side had been killed, while unnamed officials told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service that at least 39 Tajik citizens had died in the violence.

Civilians, including women and children, were reported to be among the dead and injured, along with security personnel. The reports could not be independently verified.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the Secretary-General said that the United Nations is ready to help the Kyrgyz and Tajik authorities to resolve border disputes if requested by the parties.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022