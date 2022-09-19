0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 08:01

Truss Prepares to Lead UK amid Political and Economic Challenges

Story Code : 1015104
Truss Prepares to Lead UK amid Political and Economic Challenges
Truss has planned to travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly after the national mourning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II ends on Monday.

The transition back to normal politics will be sudden and challenging for a prime minister who had only been in office for two days before the Queen’s death.

On Saturday night, leading UK business organizations were renewing pressure on ministers for “absolute clarity” on what help the government would offer them with their energy bills and warning of dire consequences if they continued to be left in limbo over the level of support in the medium term.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Truss's new Business Secretary, is due to make an announcement on business support on Wednesday, to be followed by a mini-budget by the new Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday.

Kwarteng is set to announce £30bn in tax cuts in an effort to ease the pressure of the cost of living crisis and boost economic growth, according to reports.

The Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, Shevaun Haviland, said Truss’s previous announcement that businesses would benefit from a cap on bills similar to that for domestic users, for six months, had been very welcome.

“I have had several businesses say to me this is worse than Covid-19. Rising raw materials, soaring costs including labor, inflation at 10% and now energy prices. They do not know where to turn. In May, 23% of our businesses said they would have to scale down production or cease trading.”

She said many businesses had seen their energy costs rocket by 300% or more compared with last year, adding to a list of problems that was causing many to question their futures.

Tory MPs are already concerned that Friday’s event, which is also expected to include the removing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, will provide an “open goal for Labour” in the first weeks of Truss’s premiership.

On the other hand, Labor Leader Keir Stammer is determined to highlight the gap between what he sees as Conservative tax cuts for the rich and its policy of paying to end the energy price cap for the needy through a tax on the excess profits of energy companies.

Economists believe a key challenge for Truss will be the prevention of the international money markets from losing confidence as Britain’s embattled economy enters its worst period since the 1970s, when oil-price shocks forced the Treasury into the arms of the International Monetary Fund.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022