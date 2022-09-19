Iran Dismisses Story about Free Fuel for Lebanon

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson rejected reports that the country plans to ship free fuel to Lebanon.

“The relations between Iran and Lebanon are friendly and Iran has always tried to play its constructive role in helping resolve Lebanon’s problems,” he added, stating that helping the friends to settle their economic problems is part of Iran’s principled policy.

“Upon a request from the Lebanese government, Iran expressed readiness to weigh solutions for economic assistance to Lebanon. The negotiations are underway within that framework,” the spokesman explained.

His comments came after the Western media outlets claimed that Lebanon is preparing to send a delegation to Iran for talks on acquiring free fuel to ease power outages without being exposed to US sanctions.

Due to its low foreign exchange reserves, Lebanon has had difficulty importing enough oil to address ongoing energy shortages.

Last September, Lebanon received tankers of Iranian gas oil in a move facilitated by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement to ease the shortages.

The plan to buy Iranian fuel, announced by Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah in August, was seen as a watershed in the US sanctions.

The Lebanese bloc said the insistence of Nasrallah on helping the Lebanese people forced the Americans to rush through measures to maintain a say in the country’s affairs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian then said that Iran sets no limitation to the expansion of mutual relations with Lebanon.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani made it clear that Iran and Lebanon are engaged in negotiations about a package of proposals for the supply of energy, while there is no talk of sending free fuel to the Arab country.