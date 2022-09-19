0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 20:49

Israeli Air Raids on Syria Endanger Regional Stability: Cuba

“I strongly condemn Israel’s constant incursions into Syrian territory, in blatant violation of international laws and endangering stability in the Middle East region,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet on Sunday.
 
The minister also reiterated his country’s support for the Syrian government and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people against the Israeli attacks.
 
On Saturday, the Israeli regime conducted airstrikes on Damascus International Airport and other positions south of the capital city.
 
The strikes killed five soldiers, although Syria said its air defenses shot down most of the Israeli regime’s missiles.
 
Earlier this month, Israeli jets launched a number of missiles from across the Mediterranean Sea at the Aleppo International Airport in northwestern Syria, damaging the runway and rendering the facility out of service.
 
Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the incoming missiles, with reports providing no details on the number of possible casualties.
 
Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria and rarely comments on those attacks, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s success in confronting and decimating terrorism.
 
Syria has been in the grip of foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups that continue to wreak havoc in the country.
