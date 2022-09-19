0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 21:33

Lebanese President: Maritime Border Demarcation Negotiations in Final Stages that Guarantee Lebanon’s Rights

Story Code : 1015226
Making the remarks as he received Wronecka in the Baabda Palace on Monday, Aoun pointed to that communications with US mediator Amos Hochstein are underway regarding certain technical details about the demarcation process.
 
The Lebanese president further raised hopes that extracting oil and gas in the Lebanese waters would revive the Lebanese economy that has been drastically deteriorating over the past years.
 
Aoun renewed Lebanon’s commitment to international resolutions, namely 1701 and pointed out to the importance of applying all its related items.
 
Wronecka, for her part, informed Aoun about the discussions that took place when the United Nations Security Council decided to extend the term of the interim forces in Lebanon [UNIFIL], and discussed with Aoun the process of the maritime border demarcation and the Lebanese government formation.
