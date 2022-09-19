0
Monday 19 September 2022 - 21:37

Lapid Says ‘Israel’ Will Start Extracting Gas from Karish Field Soon

Story Code : 1015228
The enemy’s premier added that the extraction will start regardless of the deal — in direct opposition to Hezbollah threats.
 
“Israel believes it is possible to reach an agreement on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel in a way that will serve the interests of both country’s citizens,” he said.
 
“The production of gas from the Karish rig is not related to the negotiations, and the rig will start producing gas as soon as is possible,” the prime minister emphasized.
 
Israeli sources say that an agreement is close, according to Haaretz which added that the parties waiting for the final version to be drawn up and delivered by Hochstein to both parties, likely in the coming days.
 
In a speech delivered Saturday on Arbaeen, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reiterated that extracting the oil and gas off Lebanese shore is a golden chance to cope with the current economic crisis.
 
“We won’t allow the Israeli enemy to extract oil and gas from Karish before restoring Lebanon’s legitimate rights.”
 
“Hezbollah’s red line is the start of the Israeli extraction of gas in Karish.” His eminence revealed here that Hezbollah has recently delivered a strong message to the Zionist entity, warning behind the scenes that the Tel Aviv Regime will be facing a real trouble in case it started gas extraction in the disputed field.
 
On July 3, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon flew three drones over Karish maritime gas filed over the disputable zone between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.
