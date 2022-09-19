Kremlin: Any Claims to Russian Territory to Entail Proper Response

Islam Times - Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has promised what he described as “proper response” from Moscow in case of any claims to Russia’s territory, including Crimea.

In this way he commented on statements by an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak about the need for getting long-range missiles from the West, with which it would be possible to deliver strikes on Russian territory, including Crimea.

“The republics of Donbass are independent states whose independence is recognized by Russia and which have requested assistance from Russia in ensuring their security. Russia has been doing precisely that,” Peskov stressed.

Meanwhile, he said that Moscow continues communicating with some countries that are on its unfriendly countries list and does it ‘in a decent, humane way’, because without negotiations, any sort of relationship between states would be impossible.

“Despite the fact that we have put a number of countries on the unfriendly countries list, based on their hostile steps, there is still communication with some of them. Without communication, or without negotiations, it is impossible to conduct these relations,” he clarified.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that “these ties are still carried out in a normal, humane way, and they are always quite constructive conversations”. This is how Peskov answered a question as to why Moscow continues a calm dialogue with Berlin, which hurls accusations against it and also supplies weapons to Kiev.

The official noted that it is often impossible to get first-hand information without direct contact. “It is much better for us if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin explains our position to his interlocutor, rather than having this stance, for example, be explained to someone from across the ocean. After all, a primary source is much more reliable,” he said.

Besides, Peskov added that any problems, even the most complicated ones, can only be solved through dialogue. “Therefore, this dialogue is normal,” he explained.

“Crimea is an integral part of Russia, so any claims to Russian territory will entail a proper response,” Peskov told the media on Monday.