China Warns of All Necessary Measures after Biden Vows to Defend Taiwan

Islam Times - China has lodged “stern representations” with Washington after US President Joe Biden said American forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Speaking at a regular media briefing on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that Beijing reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart."We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession," Mao said.She called on the US to handle Taiwan-related issues "carefully and properly", and not send "wrong signals" to Taiwan's independence separatist forces.“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China,” Mao said, referring to the US attempts to violate the “One China” principle.Under the internationally-approved “one-China” policy, nearly all countries, including the US, recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over Taipei.However, in violation of its own stated policy, and in an attempt to unnerve Beijing, Washington continues to court the secessionist island, engaging in diplomatic contact with its anti-China government and supplying it with massive shipments of arms.The Chinese official’s remarks came on the heels of a move by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee to pass the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which now heads to the Senate floor.The US government claims that the act is passed in a bid to designate Taiwan as a “Major Non-NATO Ally” and to provide “almost $4.5 billion in security assistance” to the self-ruled island “over the next four years.”The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 is described as the most comprehensive restructuring of US policy toward the wayward island since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.China denounced the new policy, imposing sanctions against CEOs of two major US defense contractors for their role in the US-planned arms package for the Chinese Taipei.