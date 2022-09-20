0
Tuesday 20 September 2022 - 09:23

Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Story Code : 1015288
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
The 69-year-old allegedly threatened police and judicial officers during a rally in the capital Islamabad in August.

Khan’s lawyers made the announcement on Monday and said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had quashed terrorism charges against the cricketer-turned-politician.

The charges were said to be related to a speech by Khan in a rally on August 20, when he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case. Khan’s controversial remarks were subsequently booked for “terrorism” under Section 7 of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers, said Khan's alleged offense did not attract terrorism charges, but the IHC ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum. "The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead of an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.

Babar Awan, another of his lawyers, said, "This is actually an order to quash the charges."

"It only proves that these are trumped up charges, and just a tool for political victimization."

The Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan and issued an arrest warrant following his public remarks. Khan had on multiple occasions explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022
Hamas Hails Chilean President
Hamas Hails Chilean President's Rejection of Israeli Envoy's Credentials over Gaza Killings
17 September 2022
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
US Officials: Russia Sanctions Aren’t Working
17 September 2022
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
CNN Citing CIA: China Preparing Taiwan Takeover By 2027
17 September 2022
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Yemeni Ansarullah Delegation
16 September 2022