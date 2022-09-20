Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islam Times - A high court in Pakistan has ordered the removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The 69-year-old allegedly threatened police and judicial officers during a rally in the capital Islamabad in August.Khan’s lawyers made the announcement on Monday and said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had quashed terrorism charges against the cricketer-turned-politician.The charges were said to be related to a speech by Khan in a rally on August 20, when he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case. Khan’s controversial remarks were subsequently booked for “terrorism” under Section 7 of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers, said Khan's alleged offense did not attract terrorism charges, but the IHC ordered that proceedings on the other sections in the case would continue in the relevant forum. "The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead of an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.Babar Awan, another of his lawyers, said, "This is actually an order to quash the charges.""It only proves that these are trumped up charges, and just a tool for political victimization."The Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan and issued an arrest warrant following his public remarks. Khan had on multiple occasions explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.