As the Scope of NATO's Ukraine Disaster Emerges, Bill Clinton Seeks to Deflect Blame

Islam Times - Former US President Bill Clinton has revealed that he offered Russia a special partnership with NATO, as well as “the prospect of eventual membership” in the Western military alliance.

American political analyst and writer Daniel Patrick Welch commented on Clinton’s statement, saying he “was an abomination who accelerated the aggression of the collective West against Russia.”As the scope of NATO's Ukraine disaster emerges, Clinton seeks to deflect blame. He argued that NATO’s expansion during his presidency is not to blame for Russia’s operation in Ukraine.“You’re wrong,” Clinton said when asked to respond to critics during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”The Clinton administration attempted to integrate Central and Eastern European countries following the Cold War. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland joined NATO in 1999, toward the end of his second term.“When I did what I did, I offered Russia not only a special partnership with NATO, but the prospect of eventual membership in NATO, arguing that our biggest security problems in the future were going to come from non-state actors or from authoritarian states selling chemical, biological and nuclear capacity to terrorist groups,” Clinton said.The expansion of NATO came in the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Seven more Eastern European countries, including the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, joined NATO in 2004.“You’re supposed to tell the Poles they should live for the rest of eternity with the insecurity that Russia won’t try to come after them again?” asked Clinton. “Or the Hungarians or all the others, the Baltic states?”