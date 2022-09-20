0
Tuesday 20 September 2022 - 20:54

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak

Story Code : 1015378
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak
The victim was a 24-year-old man, who showed symptoms of the virus and later died, Diana Atwine, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The patient had a high fever, diarrhea and abdominal pains, and was vomiting blood before he died, she added.

“We want to inform the country that we have an outbreak of Ebola, which we confirmed yesterday,” Atwine said.

According to the African office of the World Health Organization [WHO], eight people with suspected cases of “the relatively rare Sudan strain” are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mubende.

“Uganda is no stranger to effective Ebola control. Thanks to its expertise, action has been taken quickly to detect the virus, and we can bank on this knowledge to halt the spread of infections,” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa’s regional director, said in a statement.

Uganda last reported an outbreak of the Sudan strain in 2012. It was also hit by the Ebola Zaire strain in 2019, with at least five people dying from the disease at that time.

Ebola was identified in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of Congo [then Zaire], which borders Uganda, and has since then killed some 15,000 people across the African continent.

The often fatal viral haemorrhagic fever spreads among humans through body fluids. The natural hosts of Ebola are bats.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022