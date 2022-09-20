0
Tuesday 20 September 2022 - 21:51

Kherson Region Eyes Split from Ukraine

On Tuesday, a petition to put the question to a plebiscite was sent to Vladimir Saldo, who leads the administration in the region, which has mostly been under Russian control for months. The call came from a public council, which is tasked with representing the local people.

Earlier, the head of the so-called military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, said the region’s residents “want guarantees that we will become a part of the Russian Federation.”

People of Kherson “are afraid that Russia might leave,” Stremousov said.

The Tuesday's announcement on the self-determination vote comes on the heels of similar developments in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the two Donbass regions that Moscow recognizes as sovereign states.
