Ayatollah Khamenei: Holy Defense Was an International War against Iran

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed the veterans of the era of holy defense and emphasized: "They are the ones who recognized the need earlier than others and rushed to the scene of Jihad to meet it."

Several commanders and veterans of the Sacred Defense and the families of the Sacred Defense martyrs have met with the Leader of the Islamic revolution at Imam Khomeini's Hussainiyah.The meeting occurs as Iran marks an unexpected and surprise invasion of Iran by Saddam Hussein’s army on September 22, 1980.The war imposed by the Iraqi dictator Saddam's Baathist regime against Iran began 19 months after the Islamic Revolution's victory.With the resistance of Iran's armed forces and people, the enemy was defeated after eight years, and the memory of the sacrifices remained in the Iranians' hearts and minds as the Sacred Defense.The meeting of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with a group of commanders and veterans of the Holy Defense began on Wednesday morning in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that more than 30 years have passed since the end of the Holy Defense and pointed out: "When we are in the middle of the incident, we cannot see the dimensions of the incident. In our history, this period will be known as a brilliant moment. The new generation does not know much about the issues of holy defense, just as you know the cases, make today's generation know about this incident; I expect this from you.Referring to the report of the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces about the promotion and publication of the values ​​of the Holy Defense era, he added: In my relationship with the youth, I see that they do not know many facts, I want the facts to reach the ears of the youth.The Leader stressed: "The facts of the holy defense are not just claims, one day we claimed that our war is an international war, but today, documents are published from the East and the West in this regard, which prove our claims."Referring that the military attack on the country was not unexpected, the Leader of the revolution noted that Saddam launched the attack, but behind it was global arrogance. It was not Saddam and Iraq but global superiority and domination. They were furious about the revolution and showed this reaction.The Leader stated: "The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was not a momentary political defeat for the US and the domination system, but it was a threat to the empire of the domination system. It was unbearable that a nation and a country to stand up against the domineering system, and speak new words against the empire of the domination system."The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized that the three elements of great power and authority of the revolution, the leadership of Imam Khomeini, and the outstanding characteristics of the Iranian nation caused the threat of an imposed war to become an opportunity for the country.Ayatollah Khamenei, during a meeting with the commanders and veterans of the Holy Defense on the eve of the Holy Defense Week in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh, considered the veterans of the Holy Defense era as an example and praised the veterans of holy defense as a duty of all and added: "Holy defense is an exciting, eventful, meaningful and beneficial era and one of the events that have an effect on our yesterday, today and tomorrow, so the veterans in this incident and this momentous event should be given attention and respect.The Commander-in-Chief stated: "At that time, I was in the Ministry of Defense; high-ranking military officials made guesses, but the revolutionaries did not believe such an all-out attack, those who had more experience than us predicted such an attack."Stating that today some people ask why did you go to war with Iraq or why did you continue the fight after the conquest of Khorramshahr, the Leader pointed out: "The bitter incident that happened at the end of the war was after the acceptance of the resolution that Iraq had gone behind the border but it attacked again and then the attack of Mursad was carried out by the forces of MKOs."The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also noted: "They think that if we withdrew after the Khorramshahr issue, it would be over, but this is not the case; it was just starting, these statements are reckless and irresponsible comments. They wanted to destroy the Islamic revolution."The Commander-in-Chief emphasized: "The three elements of great power and authority of the revolution, the leadership of Imam Khomeini, and the outstanding characteristics of the Iranian nation caused this threat to become an opportunity."The Leader highlighted that the military attack on the country was not unexpected, Saddam launched the attack, but behind it was global arrogance.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated that the holy defense proved protection, and the deterrence of the country against the enemy is obtained by resistance.Emphasizing that Saddam's goal was to divide the country and separate Khuzestan, he said: "The people of Khuzestan and the Arabs of Khuzestan did one of the best defenses by themselves."The Leader of the revolution listed bringing the Iranian nation to its knees, overthrowing the Islamic Republic, and changing the destiny of the Iranian nation as the next goal of war-mongering by the domineering system against our country and stated: "The ultimate and fundamental goal was that they wanted to make other nations learn a lesson and the chapter of resistance is closed."Enumerating the achievements of the holy defense era for the people of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said: "The unity of the nation was one of the achievements of the holy defense. At that time, the holy defense unified the nation and everyone was in the service of the holy defense."The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the Holy Defense became the scene of religious beliefs and moral standards of the Iranian nation and stated: "In the shadow of the Holy Defense era, the popularity of the armed forces increased, and the people felt safe, and this feeling of security is very important."The Leader of the Revolution addressed the military commanders of both the army and the IRGC who were present in this meeting and said: "The popularity and authority of the armed forces will only last as long as they maintain their forward movement with the same momentum they have."The Leader emphasized: "Today, the country has reached the stage of deterrence and feels strong that the enemies are also aware of this. The holy defense proved that the protection of the country is obtained by resistance."