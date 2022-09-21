Netanyahu ’Blows A Fuse’ Over Lapid’s Karish Concessions to Hezbollah

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s ex-Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, slammed Tuesday his political rival, current premier Yair Lapid, saying that the latter retreated following Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's threats.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Netanyahu said Sayyed Nasrallah threatened Lapid that Hezbollah will attack "Israel" in the event of operating the Karish field before signing an indirect gas agreement with Lebanon.Netanyahu said Lapid panicked and failed to operate Karish, noting that now, he [Lapid] wants to give Lebanon - without any ‘Israeli’ supervision - a gas field worth billions of dollars that would help Hezbollah possess thousands of missiles and shells that will target "Israel."Addressing the ‘Israeli’ audience, Netanyahu said that on November 1, the Likud party, under his presidency, will replace Lapid's weak and dangerous government with a stable right-wing government for the next four years; a government, according to Netanyahu, that will restore security and the dignity of the "Israeli" occupation entity.Earlier, ‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper quoted Amos Yadlin, former chief of the Zionist military spy directorate as saying that "‘Israel’ has made concessions in favor of Lebanon to demarcate the border to ward off the danger of escalation.""‘Israel’ is showing leniency in the demarcation of the maritime borders," Yadlin said, threatening Lebanon that the ‘Israeli’ military does not want it to turn into Gaza.He then highlighted the prominent role played by Sayyed Nasrallah in this case, "which is indicative of the fact that he controls what is happening in Lebanon politically and militarily, which may push the Lebanese and the ‘Israelis’ to a place that the two do not want," as he put it.Last week, Hebrew media said that "it was the ‘Israeli’ army that requested that clarification be issued regarding [an ‘Israeli’ statement about] the Karish field, in order not to provoke tensions against Hezbollah."‘Israeli’ Channel 13 stated that "the fear of a confrontation with Hezbollah has increased in recent weeks regarding the Karish gas platform. Despite ‘Israel’s’ announcement that the next stage regarding the activation of the platform will begin soon, it has indicated, exceptionally, that the talk is not about extracting gas from it."The outlet’s political affairs correspondent, Moriah Wahlberg, pointed out that "this clarification was not made in vain, but is rather aimed primarily at the ears of Hezbollah, as they in ‘Israel’ do not want to create, provoke, and increase tensions, especially since these tensions already exist on this issue."Wahlberg pointed out that "there is a disagreement in the ‘Israeli’ leadership regarding the text of this statement, which was issued by the Ministry of Energy," stressing that "some parties believed that this clarification should not be given in the matter of natural gas extraction, but parties in the army requested that this clarification be issued in order to avoid tensions with Hezbollah."