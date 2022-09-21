Referendums to Have No Effect on Kiev’s Stance: Zelensky

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Kiev’s stance and goals will remain unchanged despite the announcement about upcoming referendums in Donetsk, Lugank, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

"Our positions are clearly defined and well known, and this is what we should focus on. Our task is what is happening somewhere, but not something declared somewhere," he went on, calling for "more support for the armed forces of Ukraine, more support for the intelligence, more support for the special operation forces, more support for the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, police, border guards."

Speaker of the LPR People’s Council (legislature) Denis Miroshnichenko said on Tuesday that the referendum on unifying with Russia will be held in the republic on September 23-27.

Later, DPR head Denis Pushilin also announced that such a referendum will be held in the DPR in the same period. The referendums on joining Russia in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will also be organized on the same dates.

"Our positions are not changed by noise and announcements from somewhere, and our partners fully support us on that," Zelensky said in a video address, TASS reported.