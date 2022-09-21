Russia at War with Collective West Rather than Ukraine: MoD

Islam Times - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was at war with the collective West rather than Ukraine.

“In reality, we are fighting the collective West plus NATO. When we speak about it, we mean not only the weapons being supplied [to Kyiv] in huge batches, but also about systems of communication and information processing systems,” Shoigu said.The Western states as well as NATO, he said, are supplying Kyiv with "huge" amounts of weapons, Sputnik reported.The minister went on to stress that the Ukrainian forces are increasingly using Western weapons to target civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.He stressed that more than 70 military satellites and 200 civilian satellites are working to aid Ukraine and added that some 150 Western military specialists have been deployed to Kyiv, de facto leading Ukrainian forces.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbas republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."