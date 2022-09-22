0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 08:22

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Troops Violate Ceasefire on Border

Story Code : 1015609
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Troops Violate Ceasefire on Border
"On September 20, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, using small arms to fire in the eastward direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the press service said in a statement, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the situation on the common border remained calm as of 22:30 local time, with no shootouts reported.

During the pre-dawn hours of September 13, the Armenian defense ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened fire on some of the country’s settlements.

Baku said it was responding to provocations by Yerevan. Azerbaijan later said a ceasefire agreement was reached but Armenia said that the shelling had continued.

The Armenian security council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
Reaching Agreement Without Guarantees Is Meaningless: Raisi
19 September 2022
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
MBS to Miss Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Amid Wave of Protests
19 September 2022
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
Biden Claims US Forces Would Defend Taiwan In Event of Chinese Invasion
19 September 2022
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
Thousands Rally in Paris Demanding Macron’s Resignation
18 September 2022
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
Cuban FM Decries Israeli Attacks on Syria
18 September 2022
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
Washington Targets China’s Tech Sector
18 September 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s Eyes & Missiles Are on Karish, We Do Not Fear Any Imposed Confrontation
17 September 2022
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
Beyond Wahhabi-Israeli-Western Media Propaganda against Arabaeen Congregation
17 September 2022