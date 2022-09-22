0
Thursday 22 September 2022

EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions

Speaking after an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers, Josep Borrell said that the bloc had made a “political” decision to impose new sectoral and individual sanctions on Russia. 

“These restrictive measures would be brought forward as soon as possible against Russia in coordination with partners,” he said. 

He did not specify which Russian sector will be hit by the new sanctions, but hinted that the whole economy will be targeted. 

He also promised the EU's military and security assistance to Ukraine for "as long as it takes." 

"Today it’s clear that we will continue to increase our military support and continue to provide arms to Ukraine,” he noted. 

The EU foreign policy chief accused President Vladimir Putin of Russia of trying to" destroy" neighboring Ukraine. 

Since the start the Russian campaign in February, the EU imposed heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, targeting the banking, insurance, aviation, technology, and military sectors. Energy was the last sector to be hit by iresolute sanctions. 
