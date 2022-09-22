0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 10:00

Truss Tells Lapid Eyeing Al-Quds Embassy Move: Report

Story Code : 1015633
According to a report in the UK’s Telegraph, a Downing Street spokeswoman stated that Truss informed Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British Embassy in Israel.”

Truss pledged she would make this move in a letter to the ‘Conservative Friends of Israel’ during the race to become the next British premier. At the time, Truss said she understood the “importance and sensitivity” over the location.

She would be following in the footsteps of former US president Donald Trump, who made the controversial move to relocate the United States embassy in the Zionist entity to Al-Quds in 2017, with countries such as Honduras and Guatemala following suit.

Also during the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, United States, Lapid emphasized that Tel Aviv expects a “longer and stronger” Iran nuclear deal that will address “multi-dimensional threats from Iran.”

Lapid added that the UK must not allow further compromises to Iran, according to a press release by the Israeli PM’s office, as reported by i24 News.
