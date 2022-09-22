0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 10:51

Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian’s House in Masafer Yatta

Story Code : 1015641
Fouad Imour, an activist, told WAFA news agency that the occupation forces demolished an 80-square-meter tin and bricks residential structure following a raid by the occupation forces on al-Rakiz.

The soldiers, he said, closed all roads leading to Masafer Yatta and prevented people from reaching the structure slated for demolition.

The Israeli regime is trying to empty Masafer Yatta of its Palestinian residents under the pretext of the area designated as a firing zone, while Palestinians believe the aim is to replace them with settlers.

Israel routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.

Israel has already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.
