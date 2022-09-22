Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport

Islam Times - A teenage girl was martyred when the American occupation forces in Iraq held military drills near a military camp close to the international airport in the capital, Baghdad.

The 15-year-old victim, identified as Zainab Essam Majed al-Khazali, was martyred by a bullet in Albu Alwan area on the outskirts of Fallujah on Tuesday, during US occupation military drills in Victoria base close to Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison.The Iraqi Security Media Cell [ISMC] described the murder of the young student and farmer as “random shooting,” saying it had launched an investigation into the incident.Khazali’s funeral procession took place on Tuesday.Sheikh Qais Al-Khazali, the secretary-general of Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq, an offshoot of the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], called for an “immediate” and “urgent” investigation into the killing, dubbing Washington’s actions “an explicit violation of the Iraqi constitution,” and a “flagrant breach” of the country’s sovereignty.There was an effective blackout on the death in Western media. That comes as the death in police custody of a woman in Iran, which is under official investigation, has received widespread media coverage in the West.