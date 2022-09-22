Tunisia Warns of Threats of Global Food Crisis to Social Peace, Political Stability

Islam Times - Tunisia has sent a letter to the Global Food Security Summit held in New York, warning that the global food crisis is threatening social peace and political stability in developing countries, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tunisia warned that the threats brought by the food crisis weakened the abilities of the developing countries to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."The global food crisis has threatened countries' social peace and political stability, particularly in light of the world's record inflation, high interest rates, debt burdens, and scarcity of funding sources," it said, Xinhua reported.It urged the international community to prioritize global food security and to support multilateral efforts to combat the crisis by providing immediate assistance to affected countries, particularly those saddled with debt.The North African country also emphasized the importance of making a qualitative leap in debt management in accordance with new development approaches that take into account countries' specificities and needs.The Food Security Summit took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which began on Tuesday with the theme "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."