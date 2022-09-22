0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 22:57

Ayatollah Khamenei: Standing against Arrogance Will Lead to Victory

Story Code : 1015703
Ayatollah Khamenei: Standing against Arrogance Will Lead to Victory
In a message on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei called Sacred Defense Week the most suitable time to commemorate the memory and name of martyrs and hear their news.

"The martyrs' message reminds us that standing against the devils of power and oppression (global arrogance) will eventually lead to victory and the removal of fear and sorrow," the Leader said.

"Martyrs' message is life-giving and always needed by the great nation of Iran and all the freedom-seeking people of the world, he added.

Every year Iran marks Sacred Defense Week, starting on September 22, to honor martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.
