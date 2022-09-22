0
Thursday 22 September 2022 - 23:01

Iranians to Hold Rally against Desecrations

Story Code : 1015704
A group of people instigated protests under the pretext of the death of a Mahsa Amini in Tehran, where seditionists among the people committed desecrations, including burning the Holy Quran.

Mahsa Amini, a  22 years Iranian girl, fainted at the police department in Tehran on Tuesday after being taken there for violation of dress codes along with some other women.

According to the footage of the Iran police CCTVs camera, Mahsa Amini, when talking with one of the police staff in the headquarters, suddenly fainted and fell to the ground due to a heart attack.

She was immediately taken to hospital, but unfortunately, she died on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The Head of the Islamic Promotion Coordination Council stated on Thursday that the people of Tehran would hold a rally to condemn the norm-breaking actions after Friday's Prayers.

He said that people in other cities throughout the country would hold rallies to show detest to the seditionists and their blasphemous actions.   

The seditionist groups, mostly guided by influencers abroad, burnt Holy Quran, set fire to mosques, and harassed Muslim women.

In Tehran, the rally will start from Tehran University to Enghelab Square.
