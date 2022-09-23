0
Friday 23 September 2022 - 08:19

Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China

Story Code : 1015757
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Baqeri did not offer much in the way of details about the planned maneuvers, but said other countries such as Oman and Pakistan might participate as well.

The top military chief made the announcement on the sidelines of a military parade in Tehran marking Sacred Defense Week.

“Exercises involving the navies of Iran, Russia and China will be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean this autumn,” Mehr News Agency quoted Baqeri as saying.

This would be the fourth joint exercise by the three navies since 2019, and the first since the escalation of hostilities in Ukraine. Eleven Iranian vessels, three Russian and two Chinese warships took part in the January 2022 exercises in the northern Indian Ocean. Among the activities practiced at the time were artillery fire on naval targets, search-and-rescue operations, and the liberation of a civilian ship from pirates, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia and China conducted a joint patrol in the northern Pacific, off the coast of Japan, earlier this month. A total of eight ships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet and the People’s Liberation Army Navy took part in those maneuvers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022