Raisi Decries IAEA Probe, US Lack of Good Faith

Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi called for the closure of all investigations by the United Nations’ nuclear agency in order to reach a sustainable nuclear deal.

In a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Raisi said the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.The agency has been inspecting Iran’s facilities for many years and its cameras are still rolling, Raisi said, adding that the only side that has remained true to the 2015 agreement has been Iran.“Any deal on the JCPOA that does not resolve the safeguards issues will not last,” he underlined.The president further said the US administration’s new sanctions on the Islamic Republic show its lack of sincerity in reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].“If the Americans are telling the truth and are honest, they should fulfill their JCPOA-related obligations,” Raisi said.“Not only did they not remove the sanctions against Iran, but also imposed new sanctions on Iran during the negotiations. Good faith cannot be accepted by mere words and claims and must be proven in action.”Additionally, the Iranian president stressed that "achieving a logical and fair agreement depends on providing reliable and reassuring guarantees, closing the case of safeguard issues, and permanent removal of sanctions."