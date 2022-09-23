0
Friday 23 September 2022 - 09:05

Raisi Decries IAEA Probe, US Lack of Good Faith

Story Code : 1015760
Raisi Decries IAEA Probe, US Lack of Good Faith
In a press conference after addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Raisi said the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.

The agency has been inspecting Iran’s facilities for many years and its cameras are still rolling, Raisi said, adding that the only side that has remained true to the 2015 agreement has been Iran.

“Any deal on the JCPOA that does not resolve the safeguards issues will not last,” he underlined.

The president further said the US administration’s new sanctions on the Islamic Republic show its lack of sincerity in reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“If the Americans are telling the truth and are honest, they should fulfill their JCPOA-related obligations,” Raisi said.

“Not only did they not remove the sanctions against Iran, but also imposed new sanctions on Iran during the negotiations. Good faith cannot be accepted by mere words and claims and must be proven in action.”

Additionally, the Iranian president stressed that "achieving a logical and fair agreement depends on providing reliable and reassuring guarantees, closing the case of safeguard issues, and permanent removal of sanctions."
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022