191 Recorded Violations of UN-sponsored Truce by Saudi Aggression: Yemeni Sources

Islam Times - The Saudi-led Arab coalition and its mercenaries committed 191 violations of the UN-sponsored humanitarian and military truce, during the past 24 hours, reported Almasirah news network citing local Yemeni sources.

A military source explained that the Saudi aggression’s violations included 38 flight operations with spy drones and war planes over the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Al-Jawf, Sa’adah, Hajjah, Al-Dhale'e, Hodeidah and the border fronts, according to Saba news agency.The source confirmed that the mercenaries developed new military fortifications in Taiz, Marib,Al-Dhale'e and Hodeidah. They also launched five air raids on the sites of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees and civilians' houses in Taiz, Najran, Yafe'e and Al-Dhale'e governorates.The source indicated that 37 violations were monitored as the US-Saudi mercenaries fired artillery shells on the sites of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees, in Marib, Hajjah, Sa'adah, Hodeidah and border fronts.The source stated that the mercenaries committed 104 breaches by firing on the homes of citizens and the sites of the army and the popular committees in the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa’adah, Al-Dhale'e, Hodeidah and the border front.In early April, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced the nationwide ceasefire, for the first time since 2016, saying the two-month truce would be eligible for renewal with the consent of parties. The truce meant to halt all military operations in the country and to bring the foreign military invasion to an end.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the truce "must be a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war," urging the warring parties to build on the opportunity to "resume an inclusive and comprehensive Yemeni political process."The deal stipulates halting offensive military operations, including cross-border attacks, and allowing fuel-laden ships to enter Yemen’s lifeline al-Hudaydah port and commercial flights in and out of the airport in the capital Sana’a "to predetermined destinations in the region."The Saudi-led aggression continues to violate the truce by detaining new fuel ships, despite their inspection and obtaining permits from the United Nations, insisting on the closure of Sana’a Airport, as well as, the fires of the aggression side did not subside along the fronts, on the borders and inside. Shelling, reconnaissance, development and crawl, including a failed advance carried out by mercenaries towards Army and Popular Committee sites south of Marib.