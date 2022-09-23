Netanyahu Blasts Lapid’s UN Speech As ‘Full of Weakness, Defeat’

Islam Times - The Zionist opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday accusing him of “endangering” the future of the ‘Israeli’ entity.

Lapid told the UN that he supports a ‘two-state’ solution on condition that the Palestinian side will commit to creating a “peaceful state” that will not threaten the occupation regime’s ‘security.’"Tonight, we heard a speech full of weakness, defeat and bowing of the head. After the right-wing government led by me removed the Palestinian state from the world agenda, after we brought four historic peace agreements with Arab countries that bypassed the Palestinian veto, Lapid is bringing the Palestinians back to the forefront of the world stage and putting ‘Israel’ right into the Palestinian hole,” Netanyahu bragged.The former ‘Israeli’ premier and leader of the right-wing Likud party stressed that he and his allies “will not allow this.”Netanyahu also condemned Lapid’s position on the Iranian nuclear activity that the prime minister also addressed during his UN speech.“Lapid endangers our future and our existence,” Netanyahu claimed.