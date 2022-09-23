0
Friday 23 September 2022 - 10:34

Netanyahu Blasts Lapid’s UN Speech As ‘Full of Weakness, Defeat’

Story Code : 1015775
Netanyahu Blasts Lapid’s UN Speech As ‘Full of Weakness, Defeat’
Lapid told the UN that he supports a ‘two-state’ solution on condition that the Palestinian side will commit to creating a “peaceful state” that will not threaten the occupation regime’s ‘security.’ 

"Tonight, we heard a speech full of weakness, defeat and bowing of the head. After the right-wing government led by me removed the Palestinian state from the world agenda, after we brought four historic peace agreements with Arab countries that bypassed the Palestinian veto, Lapid is bringing the Palestinians back to the forefront of the world stage and putting ‘Israel’ right into the Palestinian hole,” Netanyahu bragged.

The former ‘Israeli’ premier and leader of the right-wing Likud party stressed that he and his allies “will not allow this.”

Netanyahu also condemned Lapid’s position on the Iranian nuclear activity that the prime minister also addressed during his UN speech.

“Lapid endangers our future and our existence,” Netanyahu claimed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022