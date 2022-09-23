0
Friday 23 September 2022 - 21:34

Russia Draws US’ Attention to Principle of Peaceful Co-existence: Senior Diplomat

Russia Draws US’ Attention to Principle of Peaceful Co-existence: Senior Diplomat
“In dealings with US representatives, we draw attention to the well-forgotten principle, which worked during the Cold War – that of peaceful co-existence, in spite of all differences and fundamental disagreements,” he said in a video address to the participants at the international conference on the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
 
According to Ryabkov, Moscow is indicating to Washington that “it is improper to impose the notorious rule-based world order,” along with the norms rejecting traditional morality. “But, unfortunately, time after time we come up against a brick wall,” he stressed.
