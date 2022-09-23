Russia Draws US’ Attention to Principle of Peaceful Co-existence: Senior Diplomat

Islam Times - In its dealings with the United States, Russia has drawn attention to the principle of peaceful co-existence, despite existing tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow is indicating to Washington that “it is improper to impose the notorious rule-based world order,” along with the norms rejecting traditional morality. “But, unfortunately, time after time we come up against a brick wall,” he stressed.

“In dealings with US representatives, we draw attention to the well-forgotten principle, which worked during the Cold War – that of peaceful co-existence, in spite of all differences and fundamental disagreements,” he said in a video address to the participants at the international conference on the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.