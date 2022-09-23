Massive Presence of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Thousands of Palestinian citizens attended morning prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Ibrahimi Mosque.

At the request of religious and Islamic figures, thousands of Palestinian citizens attended morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Al-Khalil, located on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Religious and Islamic personalities and Palestinian groups called for the massive presence of Palestinians in the morning and Friday prayers of Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday to counter the sinister plots of the occupiers against this holy place.

The Zionists have decided to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque on a large scale on the occasion of Jewish holidays and perform Talmudic rituals inside it.

Also, the Palestinian resistance groups demanded the significant presence of the citizens of the West Bank, the occupied al-Quds, and the occupied lands of 1948 in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they required immediate intervention from the Islamic and Arab countries and all the free people of the world to protect the occupied Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. They emphasized the commitment to defend the rights of the Palestinian people with all possible means.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the main symbol of the Islamic-Palestinian identity of the city of Al-Quds. It is considered one of the most critical places in the Islamic holy trilogy.