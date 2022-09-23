0
Friday 23 September 2022 - 22:53

Friday Demonstrations Showcased Islamic Republic’s Power: Pres. Raisi

Story Code : 1015850
Friday Demonstrations Showcased Islamic Republic’s Power: Pres. Raisi
“The people’s presence today is the power and the honor of the Islamic Republic,” Raisi said on Friday evening, upon returning from New York City, where he attended the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
 
He added: "The will of the people in defense of their country nullified the enemies’ plot." 
 
Iranians across the country took to the streets after Friday prayers to condemn the recent violent riots, which erupted following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody by a stroke.
 
President Raisi had ordered an investigation into her. Officials say the probe is underway. 
 
Violent riots have led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles. According to the IRIB News Agency, over a dozen people were also killed during the street violence. And at least five security personnel have been killed while trying to confront riots in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Karaj.
 
‘Enemies failed in silencing Iran's voice’
 
President Raisi said Iran’s enemies went to great lengths to silence the voice of the Iranian people during his trip to New York City. However, he said, they failed to fulfill their objective, Iranian News Agency quoted him as saying. 
 
The Iranian nation demands the removal of all sanctions and an end to double standards with regard to human rights, Raisi stated.
 
The UN General Assembly was an opportunity to outline the views of the Islamic Republic, he said.
 
The Iranian president also touched upon his Thursday meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he underscored the need to stop foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. “The United Nations should truly be an organization for nations not that of powers,” Raisi had told the UN chief in the meeting.
 
The president held several meetings during his five-day stay in New York in addition to addressing the General Assembly. This was his first visit to the UN as a president of Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
Liz Truss Promises At Least $2.63bn For Ukraine War In 2023
20 September 2022
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
Al-Quds Schools Students, Parents Protest Against Imposing ‘Israeli’ Curriculum
20 September 2022
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
Russia Seeking a Swift End to Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan
20 September 2022
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
Israeli Project Wants Bahrain Another Palestine
19 September 2022