Saturday 24 September 2022 - 10:20

Zelensky Says ’Shocked’ By ’Israel’ Not Arming Kiev Despite Reports

Story Code : 1015939
Zelensky said Friday that he was "shocked" that the ‘Israeli’ regime was not joining the West in supplying Kiev with weapons in light of the Ukraine war.

"I don't understand what has happened to ‘Israel.’ I'm shocked... ‘Israel’ has given us nothing, zero," Zelensky told French reporters.

He further said that the ‘Israeli’ government, while not giving arms to Ukraine, was supplying them to other countries.

"I understand that they need to defend their territory, but I have learned from our intelligence that ‘Israel’ has been actually supplying these defense systems to other countries," Zelensky added.

On the contrary, ‘Israeli’ media reported earlier in the month that an ‘Israeli’ arms manufacturer was supplying anti-UAV systems to Ukraine via Poland, with the sales conducted through Warsaw to circumvent Tel Aviv's refusal to sell advanced arms to Ukraine.

The firm reportedly informed Tel Aviv that it was selling arms to Poland, though it pretended not to know the latter was then giving the weapons to Kiev to use against Russia.

The anti-UAV systems enable their users to intercept and disrupt drones. Classified as "advanced technology," the systems are not approved for sale to Kiev, though the Tel Aviv regime did not seem to be interested in foiling the deal.
