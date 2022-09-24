30 Palestinian Detainees Launch Open-ended Hunger Strike

Islam Times - The ministry of the detainees and liberated detainees in the besieged Gaza Strip announced that some 30 Palestinians held under the so-called ‘administrative detention’ in the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons will start on Sunday an open-ended hunger strike.

With the slogan “Our decision is freedom… our strike is freedom,” the detainees will be protesting the unending and renewed orders of their ‘administrative detention.’Additionally, other detainees may join this strike in the coming days.Hunger strike is a measure that has been recently adopted amid the escalation in the pace of ‘administrative detention’. Detainees seek this action to confront and stop, or at least limit this arbitrary detention at a time the numbers of ‘administrative detainees’ in the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons have exceeded 700 over the past period.