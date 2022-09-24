0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 11:14

Palestinians Call to Defend Al-Aqsa against Israeli Provocations in Jewish Holidays

Story Code : 1015947
Palestinians Call to Defend Al-Aqsa against Israeli Provocations in Jewish Holidays
Zionist settlers are expected to storm the holy compound on September 26-27 to mark the so-called Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) holiday.

Israeli occupation beefed up the security arrangements in Al-Quds on Friday, two days ahead of the holiday, in order to secure the entrance of Zionist settlers into Al-Aqsa compound.

Zionist authorities will also close crossings to the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Jewish festivals.

For their part, Palestinians called for mobilization in a bid to defend Al-Aqsa against the continuous Israeli provocations and oppressive measures.

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, called on Palestinians to boost presence at the holy site in order to foil Israeli schemes aimed at Judaizing the compound.

“Defending Al-Aqsa is a duty of all those who can reach the holy mosque,” Sheikh Sabri was quoted as saying by Palestinian media.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022