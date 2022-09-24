Palestinians Call to Defend Al-Aqsa against Israeli Provocations in Jewish Holidays

Islam Times - Tensions rise in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) amid Palestinian calls to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against Israeli provocations during Jewish holidays, Palestinian and Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Zionist settlers are expected to storm the holy compound on September 26-27 to mark the so-called Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) holiday.Israeli occupation beefed up the security arrangements in Al-Quds on Friday, two days ahead of the holiday, in order to secure the entrance of Zionist settlers into Al-Aqsa compound.Zionist authorities will also close crossings to the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza Strip during the Jewish festivals.For their part, Palestinians called for mobilization in a bid to defend Al-Aqsa against the continuous Israeli provocations and oppressive measures.Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, called on Palestinians to boost presence at the holy site in order to foil Israeli schemes aimed at Judaizing the compound.“Defending Al-Aqsa is a duty of all those who can reach the holy mosque,” Sheikh Sabri was quoted as saying by Palestinian media.