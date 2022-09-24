Hezbollah: To Wait for Hochstein’s Written Proposal, Lebanese Gov’t Stance
“We will wait for the written proposal the biased US mediator will submit to the Lebanese Government. When the Government says that the proposal matches Lebanon’s rights then we consider that Lebanon has restored its rights,” Sheikh Qassem said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.
“Before that, we won’t give our ear to leaks and analyses,” Sheikh Qassem stated during a local ceremony in Beirut.
His eminence also voiced optimism over forming a new government, as he hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran over the fuel offer it has provided to Lebanon.