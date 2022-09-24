0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 11:18

US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department

Story Code : 1015950
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Blinken delivered the warning on Friday when he met for 90 minutes with Wang in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

China maintains close ties with Russia. Both countries face the same enemy. The response of each of them to a number of various tests prove that it is, right now, ironclad, as it should be from the point of view of the self-interest of each and both of them.

Blinken “reiterated the United States’ condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and highlighted the implications if the PRC [People’s Republic of China] were to provide support to Moscow’s invasion of a sovereign state,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

“He underscored that the United States remains open to cooperating with the PRC where our interests intersect.”

Price said in the statement the top US diplomat stated Washington and Beijing should maintain open lines of communication to deescalate tensions.

The meeting came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing following US President Joe Biden’s statement on Sunday that the US would defend Taiwan if China decided to invade.

“[Blinken] emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with our longstanding one China policy,” Price said.

“The Secretary stressed that preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is critical to regional and global security and prosperity.”

He “discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship, especially during times of tension,” it added, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

A State Department official called the exchange on Taiwan “direct and honest.”

US lawmakers have also been considering the idea of making changes to the United States’ declared “one China” policy, Global Times reported on Tuesday.

Under the internationally-approved “one-China” policy, nearly all countries, including the US, recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over Taipei. However, in violation of its own stated policy, and in an attempt to unnerve Beijing, Washington continues to court the secessionist island, engaging in diplomatic contact with its anti-China government and supplying it with massive shipments of arms.

Global Times reported that the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations was preparing a draft of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which is described as the most comprehensive restructuring of US policy toward the wayward island since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

The Chinese paper cited experts on the matter warning that if the controversial bill gets passed, it will lead to the cancellation of the US’ one-China policy, and that China will take strong countermeasures.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022