0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 20:48

IOF Murder Young Palestinian in West Bank

Story Code : 1016017
IOF Murder Young Palestinian in West Bank
The martyr, according to local media, is 36-year-old Mohammad Ali Abu Kafieh from Ijza, northwest of occupied Al-Quds.

Kafieh is a teacher and guidance counselor. He has several children of his own, with the eldest being only 6-year-old.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas offered its condolences for the martyr’s killing, saying: “The occupation must realize that out people’s anger is increasing in light of the incursion of its soldiers and settlers on our blood, sanctities, and occupied territories.”

“[The Israeli occupation’s] soldiers and settlers will remain a legitimate target for our freedom fighters and their courageous operations,” Hamas added.

On the other hand, Israeli media claimed that a Palestinian’s vehicle rammed into an Israeli occupation patrol car, leading the latter to open fire against him and subsequently kill him.

The Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian “that tried to carry out a vehicle ramming attack near the Hifat Gilad outpost”, Yedioth Ahronoth claimed.

Eight illegal Israeli settlers were injured due to a stabbing taking place near the “Modi’in” settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media alleged late Thursday.

The stabbing near “Modi’in” reportedly caused eight injuries, Israeli media reported, adding that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire against the man who carried out the stabbing, killing him instantly.

The man who carried out the stabbing tried to open the doors of a vehicle with several illegal settlers aboard, using pepper spray and threatening them with a knife he had in his hand.

Egyptian officials had warned the Israeli occupation against carrying out “military operations” in the occupied West Bank, as it could lead to an “explosion” in the situation there, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said previously.

“Egyptian officials warned Israel that the situation could spiral out of control, and they criticized Tel Aviv for its action,” the Israeli channel added.

Contrary to requests made by Cairo, the Israeli occupation assassinated two senior PIJ members in the Gaza Strip earlier in the month and refused to liberate Palestinian detainees Bassem Al-Saadi and Khalil Awawdeh despite pledges to do so. The Israeli occupation also downed an Egyptian UAV over Sinai in June, sparking heavy tensions between the two.

The Egyptian officials that spoke to KAN criticized, according to the channel, the Israeli occupation’s behavior, and believe that the increase of Israeli activity in the West Bank was “embarrassing the Palestinian Authority and undermining it even further.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022