IOF Murder Young Palestinian in West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli occupation forces murdered a Palestinian man near the settlement of “Hifat Gilad” in the occupied West Bank, occupied Palestine, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

The martyr, according to local media, is 36-year-old Mohammad Ali Abu Kafieh from Ijza, northwest of occupied Al-Quds.Kafieh is a teacher and guidance counselor. He has several children of his own, with the eldest being only 6-year-old.Palestinian resistance group Hamas offered its condolences for the martyr’s killing, saying: “The occupation must realize that out people’s anger is increasing in light of the incursion of its soldiers and settlers on our blood, sanctities, and occupied territories.”“[The Israeli occupation’s] soldiers and settlers will remain a legitimate target for our freedom fighters and their courageous operations,” Hamas added.On the other hand, Israeli media claimed that a Palestinian’s vehicle rammed into an Israeli occupation patrol car, leading the latter to open fire against him and subsequently kill him.The Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian “that tried to carry out a vehicle ramming attack near the Hifat Gilad outpost”, Yedioth Ahronoth claimed.Eight illegal Israeli settlers were injured due to a stabbing taking place near the “Modi’in” settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media alleged late Thursday.The stabbing near “Modi’in” reportedly caused eight injuries, Israeli media reported, adding that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire against the man who carried out the stabbing, killing him instantly.The man who carried out the stabbing tried to open the doors of a vehicle with several illegal settlers aboard, using pepper spray and threatening them with a knife he had in his hand.Egyptian officials had warned the Israeli occupation against carrying out “military operations” in the occupied West Bank, as it could lead to an “explosion” in the situation there, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said previously.“Egyptian officials warned Israel that the situation could spiral out of control, and they criticized Tel Aviv for its action,” the Israeli channel added.Contrary to requests made by Cairo, the Israeli occupation assassinated two senior PIJ members in the Gaza Strip earlier in the month and refused to liberate Palestinian detainees Bassem Al-Saadi and Khalil Awawdeh despite pledges to do so. The Israeli occupation also downed an Egyptian UAV over Sinai in June, sparking heavy tensions between the two.The Egyptian officials that spoke to KAN criticized, according to the channel, the Israeli occupation’s behavior, and believe that the increase of Israeli activity in the West Bank was “embarrassing the Palestinian Authority and undermining it even further.”