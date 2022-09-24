0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 20:57

Saudi FM: Saudi Arabia Seeks to Establish Positive Relations with Iran

Story Code : 1016019
He made the remarks in an interview with FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Saying that there were still differences with Iran that currently precluded him from meeting with his Iranian counterpart, bin Farhan said, "We certainly have the intent to build a positive relationship with our neighbors in Iran".

He also added that Saudi Arabia had concerns about a possible revived nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran, especially over IAEA inspections.

"However, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that even a flawed deal was better than no deal," he asserted.

The Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that no agreement will be concluded unless everything is agreed upon.
