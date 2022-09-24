0
Saturday 24 September 2022 - 21:34

Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet

Story Code : 1016023
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
The alleged data trove includes an individual’s email communications, browsing history, and other behavioral information, all on demand and without a warrant,

The senator asked the OIG to investigate the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department’s purchase and use of any such records. He cited a report his office received from a military whistleblower regarding the Naval Criminal Investigative Service [NCIS] buying and using netflow data from data broker Team Cymru.

Netflow data includes proprietary information normally available only to internet service providers, and is likely being provided without the informed consent of those providers – let alone judicial authorization.

Wyden’s own investigation of the whistleblower’s claim appeared to reveal that US Cyber Command, the Army, FBI, and Secret Service had also purchased the company’s data sets. An investigation by Motherboard found they paid a total of $3.5 million to use Team Cymru’s tool Augury, which allegedly can access 93% of internet traffic. It uses a technology called packet capture data [PCAP], which one cybersecurity technology professional referred to as “everything... there’s nothing else to capture except the smell of electricity.”

A spokesman from the Navy Office of Information told Motherboard that “The use of net flow data by NCIS does not require a warrant,” claiming the agency had not used netflow for criminal investigation purposes – only for “various counterintelligence purposes.” The other agencies which reportedly purchased Augury did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

For their part, Team Cymru has insisted its tool “is not designed to target specific users or user activity. The platform specifically does not possess subscriber information necessary to tie records back to any users.” However, previous studies have shown that relatively few data points are needed in order to de-anonymize individuals in a database, meaning that even the “limited sampling of the available data” it allows may be enough to unmask an individual – and gain access to the totality of their online existence.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
US Congresswoman Calls for Journo’s Killing Probe, Calls Out Colleagues Backing ‘Israel’
22 September 2022
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
Iraqi Teen Killed During US Military Drills Near Baghdad Airport
22 September 2022
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
20 September 2022