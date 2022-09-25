Iran Warns of Crushing Reaction to Any Israeli Attack

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the Israeli regime prime minister’s hate speech against Iran at the UN General Assembly, warning that the Islamic Republic will give a devastating response to any aggression.

“The PM of the world’s #1 terror regime, mimicking his failed predecessor, abused the UNGA podium to spread hatred & threaten Iranian nation,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.Decrying the Zionist regime’s modus operandi to threaten the world and resort to extortion, the spokesman said, “Iran has proven that it won’t hesitate to give a dreadful response to any aggression.”His comments came after the Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid, raised allegations against Iran in his first address to the UN General Assembly.In comments in December 2021, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi cautioned the enemies that any bellicose move will draw such a decisive response from the Iranian military forces that it will bring about a significant change in strategic equations.In June, the commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force warned the Israeli regime that any mistake in dealing with Iran could result in the flattening of Tel Aviv and Haifa