Iran Reminds US of Police Brutality Against Unarmed Americans

Islam Times - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani slammed Washington's interference in Iran's internal affairs, and censured the US police over its dark record of violating human rights.

Kan’ani made the remarks while reacting to the US Secretary of State's allegations over human rights in Iran."With a despicable human rights record both at home and abroad, how does the US have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?" the spokesperson tweeted on Friday."Secretary of State Antony Blinken needs to remember that he's foreign minister of a state whose police, just in 9 months, has fatally shot 730, many of them black," the official added.In recent days, Iranian officials have blamed the United States and the European Unions for meddling in Iran's internal affairs over the death of a 22-year-old woman, and urged the Western states to avoid opportunism and instrumental use of human rights.They advised the US and its allies against "opportunism and instrumentalization of the issue of human rights" by misusing the incident.Tehran reminded that the countries, which, themselves, towed a "long history of warmongering and violence" throughout the world, lacked the legitimacy that could authorize them to "moralize others" concerning the human rights.Mahsa was taken to a police station in Tehran last Tuesday. She fell into coma there and died three days later after she was transferred to a hospital in the Iranian capital. A special committee has been established to investigate different aspects of her death. Police have denied any role in her death, reiterating that she went into coma after a heart attack. Tehran's police department has released footage of her presence at the station, including the moment that Mahsa faints and falls unconscious.A full range of top Iranian officials have vowed thorough investigations into the case, including the president, parliament speaker, interior minister, prosecutor-general and police chief of the capital.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has also slammed the United States for its double-standard policies on Human Rights, and called on Washington to stop economic terrorism against Tehran if it really cares for human rights."To Iran, human rights are of inherent value- unlike those who see it a tool against adversaries," the foreign minister noted."Instead of shedding crocodile tears, US must end #EconomicTerrorism," the top diplomat added.