Sunday 25 September 2022 - 19:57

Missile Strike Hits Kherson Hotel, Killing Two People

The Ukrainian military attacked the Kherson hotel at 5:30 am, assumably, firing one rocket from the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, according to the information provided by a TASS correspondent. Two people were killed, according to preliminary estimates.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of the fifth and sixth calling Alexey Zhuravko was killed in a missile strike by the Ukrainian military at a hotel in the center of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, Zhuravko died, unfortunately. We talked with him only yesterday," he said.

"He was at the hotel, the attack was directed at it. Again, there are no military facilities there," Stremousov added.

The Kherson Region’s administration called the missile attack at the hotel a planned terrorist act.
