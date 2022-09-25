Iran Receives Message from US on JCPOA: FM

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdolalhian said that the United States has sent a message in recent days on their determination and goodwill to reach a deal and that Iran urged the Americans to show their goodwill.

Amirabdolalhian told an IRNA correspondent that his meetings with counterparts from different countries were focused on removing sanctions against Iran.In his meetings with the EU and E3 officials, Amirabdollahian said, he had noted that Iran had the required determination and seriousness to reach a deal and it was the American side that needed to show the courage to take action.The American side frequently announced in recent days that they had the required determination and goodwill to reach a deal, according to Amirabdollahian who also said that Iran responded to the Americans that they needed to show their determination and goodwill and translate it into action.The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted President Ebrahim Raisi’s candid speech at the United Nations General Assembly and his focus on multilateralism and criticism of unilateralism, saying that this was noticed by world leaders.Amirabdollahian also noted that he gave a report on regional development in the Non-Aligned Movement meeting on Palestine and elaborated on the crimes of the Zionist regime and Iran’s proposed resolution to the situation that is holding a referendum among all of the original residents of Palestine.He also underscored diplomatic efforts during the 77th UNGA on the dust storms that have become a serious problem in the Middle East, including Iran.