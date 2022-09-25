USA Wants to Impose anti-Resistance President on Lebanon: MP Raad

Islam Times - Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Hajj Mohammad Raad, said that the US administration is an arrogant tyrant that spreads woes everywhere, adding that it has decided to impose a new Lebanese president that opposes the Resistance.

MP Raad added that the US administration is provoking the foreign ambassadors to Lebanon in order to promote prevention of electing a president that acknowledges the right of the Resistance.For his part, the member of the Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah called for relying on the national willingness to elect a new president away from the foreign interventions.MP Fadlallah called on President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Michel Aoun to speed up cabinet formation, adding that few steps separate us from the imminent government creation.